Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AKTS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

AKTS opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,141. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

