Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in December

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKZOY shares. UBS Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

