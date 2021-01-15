Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $101.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.92% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.10. 31,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

