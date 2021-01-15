Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Northcoast Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Northcoast Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.68. 62,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,293. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $78,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

