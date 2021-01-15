Alchemint Standards Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $189,552.10 and $106.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00110902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00243683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00058628 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.