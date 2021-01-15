Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 7.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.28. 5,861,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,110,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 238,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200,072 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.