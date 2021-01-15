Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.60

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 3348293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

