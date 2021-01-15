Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALEC. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of ALEC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 21,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,337. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alector by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

