Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 8.6%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.87. 795,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 428,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.