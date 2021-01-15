Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.
About Alexco Resource
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
