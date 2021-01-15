Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Down 7.9%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares traded down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.57. 1,694,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,530,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 33.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

