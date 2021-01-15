Alias Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Alias has traded 80.7% lower against the dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $281,162.78 and $612.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

