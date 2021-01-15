Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,787,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The company has a market cap of $662.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day moving average is $266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

