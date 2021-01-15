Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $315.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.23. 876,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

