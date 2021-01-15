Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.