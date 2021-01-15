Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.73.

ATD.B traded up C$1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.77. 8,760,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

