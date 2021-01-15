Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 119,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 57,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

