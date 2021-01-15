ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 190.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $11,425.98 and $19.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.36 or 0.04064462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012719 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016188 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

