Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

