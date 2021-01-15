Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,193 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

