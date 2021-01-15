Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $27.25

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $28.80. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 525,528 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.11. The stock has a market cap of £69.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.48.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

