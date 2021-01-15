Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Up 43.5% in December

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AMOT stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $272,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,985,221.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $824,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.