AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $510,515.26 and approximately $725.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.