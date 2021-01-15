AllSafe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $725.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 69% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $510,515.26 and $725.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 84.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

