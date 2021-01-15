Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

