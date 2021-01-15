Alpha Quark Token Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00004874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

