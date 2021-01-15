Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 238.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,736.19. 1,327,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,770.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,615.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

