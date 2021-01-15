Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,730.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,764.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,611.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

