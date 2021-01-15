Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,824.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,741.89. 49,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,764.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,611.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.