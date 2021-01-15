Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Down 1%

Altitude International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 231,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 253,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. It also issues ALTD shares and/or warrants, as well as altitude training protocols. The company operates primarily in the United States.

