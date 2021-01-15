Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

