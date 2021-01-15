AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Down to $109.50

AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $109.50, but opened at $105.05. AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 5,807 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £28.43 million and a PE ratio of 45.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.54.

AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) Company Profile (LON:ALTN)

AltynGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Altyn Plc and changed its name to AltynGold plc in December 2020.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.