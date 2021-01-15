Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMADY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMADY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $69.86. 54,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,678. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

