Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 38,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 92,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 48.77 and a current ratio of 49.05. The company has a market cap of C$112.71 million and a PE ratio of -26.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

