Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,163.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

