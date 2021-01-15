Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,163.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.