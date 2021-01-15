Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,641,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $108.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

