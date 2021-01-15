American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($19.90) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($19.90) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($19.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

