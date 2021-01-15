American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.47

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $29.24. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 239,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $1,373,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 175,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,802,991.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 311,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,556. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.