American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 66,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 64.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 666,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 261,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

