American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.