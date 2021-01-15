American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

AEL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 25,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

