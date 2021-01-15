Americana Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

NYSE:CVX opened at $95.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

