Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 7.8%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.61. 2,698,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,525,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USAS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

