Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.75

Shares of Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.75 and traded as high as $137.60. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 117,053 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £104.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Get Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Erika Schraner purchased 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.