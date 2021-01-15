Amoveo (VEO) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $19.84 or 0.00054386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,532.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

