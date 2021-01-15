Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.38 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $174.86 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 350,682,858 coins and its circulating supply is 205,845,480 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

