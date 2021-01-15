Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Trading Down 3.8%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)’s share price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

