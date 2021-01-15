Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.59. Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 161,151 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

