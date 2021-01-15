Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.28. BRP reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $65.46 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

