Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 671,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

